Ketchum names Ariana Macrina director of health strategy

NEW YORK: Ketchum has named Ariana Macrina to the newly created role of SVP and director of health strategy.

Macrina is based in New York, reporting to Tom Jones, SVP and MD of Ketchum’s Health team, with three direct reports. She started in the role at the end of November.

"Macrina’s hire was largely borne out of the fact that over the past two years we have been steadily growing the health practice at Ketchum and taking on assignments and clients," Jones said.

He added that Macrina will be responsible for healthcare clients and advise clients in other sectors about issues and opportunities in health and wellness.

Macrina’s experience includes key therapeutic categories that Ketchum Health is focusing on, including HIV, Hepatitis C, and COPD, the firm said in a statement.

"This is an exciting time in health overall," she said. "People are looking to protect their health and the health of their families, and that’s what is affecting their decisions and purchasing power."

Macrina most recently served as SVP and GM at Hunter PR. She’s also spent time at Ogilvy and Cohn & Wolfe.

Ketchum, the fifth-largest PR firm in the world, posted revenue of $517 million last year, down 4% from the prior year, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report.