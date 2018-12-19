Breakfast Briefing: Advertiser backlash to Tucker grows

Eleven companies have stopped advertising on Tucker Carlson Tonight after the host effectively said immigration makes the U.S. "poorer and dirtier and more divided." The list of brands following Pacific Life to the exits includes Land Rover, IHOP, TD Ameritrade, and Just For Men. Fox News Channel is standing by its prime-time man, saying, "We cannot and will not allow voices like Tucker Carlson to be censored by agenda-driven intimidation efforts."

Eek! Facebook’s horrible 2018 is about to go out on a truly creepy note. The New York Times reported on Tuesday that Facebook gave other tech companies more extensive user data, including private messages, than it previously acknowledged. Facebook said it had user permission to do so.

1. Facebook deals in data

2. Facebook’s largest partners got far more access than Cambridge Analytica did

3. Facebook never directly told users that it was sharing this data

4. Facebook was sloppy

5. Regulators let it happenhttps://t.co/D63wEpzEIn — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 19, 2018

Martin Sorrell has been named in a class action lawsuit filed in the U.S. over the 2017 Grenfell Tower disaster in London. The suit has claimed that Arconic, where the S4 leader was a non-executive director, did not disclose that the building’s cladding panels were unsafe prior to the fire that killed 72 people.

Elon Musk’s Boring Co. gave reporters a sneak peak at its tunnel under Southern California on Tuesday, showing that he still has a magic media relations touch, at least when he’s not on Twitter. Musk said he hopes the tunnel and others like it could cut down on Los Angeles’ "soul-destroying" traffic.

Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline are planning to merge their consumer health divisions, then spin off the combined entity, allowing them to focus on more lucrative prescription medicines. The deal would create an organization with brands including ChapStick, Aquafresh, and Advil.