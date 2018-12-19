In brief: Threepipe gets Bounce, Kredo adds tech client, wins for W, Jargon and RMS

Threepipe Bounces into New Year with client win

London table tennis bar Bounce has appointed Threepipe to manage its PR and influencer activity. The agency will be responsible for press office activity for both Bounce venues (Old Street and Farringdon), which begins with helping the brand promote New Year’s Eve activity. "We were keen to work with the Threepipe team as a result of their clear hunger and passion for our brand, as well as their ability to come up with truly exciting and innovative ideas that can help us re-establish Bounce as the number-one London entertainment venue," Bounce brand and marketing director Georgia Hall said.

Kredo Consulting wins transport innovation account

Kredo Consulting has been chosen to provide comms support towards the delivery of several transport innovation programmes. The Transport Research Laboratory (TRL) – a global centre for innovation in transport and mobility – undertakes research into the safety and feasibility of future transport solutions, providing evidence to assist the development of the policies, technologies and applications in a global connected and autonomous vehicles market expected to be worth £51bn by 2020. Its investment programmes include connected and autonomous vehicles (above); ultra-low emission vehicle technologies; smart cities and shared mobility services; intelligent asset infrastructure; big data, deep learning; and safety, including cyber-security. "This flagship contract win is front and centre of where we see the consultancy partnering with players in highly disruptive sectors, changing the game, day to day," Kredo Consulting managing partner Philip Hicks said.

Trio of new client for W

W Communications is on the cards to help 12x3, a London based gym with two locations, to turn the brand into a boxing and fitness heavyweight within London. The newly opened studios offer the benefits of an authentic club with coaches, whilst promising a focused and friendly environment for men and women of all abilities. The gym uses "traditional techniques with authentic, individual coaching styles and small personal group classes, members can expect rapid results both physically and mentally", where it’s possible to burn up to 900 calories in a signature 50-minute boxing fitness class. The gym is the brainchild of former world champion Darren Barker and gold medal winner Ryan Pickard. W Communications has also been appointed by Jungle Creations, "one of the world’s most viewed companies on social media", following a three-way competitive pitch. Previously, Jungle Creations has worked with Edelman. Also joining the agency’s roster is Floom, the digital marketplace that connects independent florists with customers across the world.

Jargon wins RaceCoin

Blockchain platform RaceCoin has appointed B2B tech-specialist agency Jargon PR to co-ordinate an international media relations campaign to drive awareness of the brand. The campaign will focus on the global technology, business and blockchain press. Founded in 2018, RaceCoin uses proprietary blockchain technology to allow motorsport enthusiasts, business owners, investors and stakeholders to connect through RaceCoin’s ecosystem. The platform enables phantom racers and fans to take part in real-time races around the world by analysing various factors affecting performance, whilst offering transparent betting opportunities and industry partnerships.

We Are Indigo grows team

Manchester-based consumer PR and events agency We Are Indigo has strengthened its team by appointing senior account director Joanne Greer and social media consultant Louis Cannell, following a series of large-scale projects and business wins, including the Ivy Spinningfields restaurant launch. Greer brings more than 12 years’ experience in the lifestyle sector and joins from Manchester- and London-based PR agency Mason Williams. Her expertise is in the travel and hospitality arena. Cannell will bring his expertise in content creation and social media marketing to spearhead We Are Indigo’s social media division.

McOnie appoints new director

B2B communications agency McOnie has hired director Zara Lintin, who will work on several large clients. She brings nearly 20 years’ experience working within PR, specifically in the B2B tech space. McOnie said Litin will add a wealth of industry knowledge, as well as strong media relations, corporate reputation and branding skills.

Manchester Law Society sticks with RMS

Altrincham agency RMS has been retained by the Manchester Law Society to handle all marketing activity associated with the Manchester Legal Awards. The team at RMS helped launch the awards a decade ago and has been responsible for creating fresh branding for all subsequent years, culminating in a ‘gold fest’ to celebrate this year’s 10th anniversary of the event.

Avant to help Paul Mitchell style London event

Avant PR, the Manchester-based fashion, beauty and entertainment agency, has been hired by haircare brand Paul Mitchell to assist with a London product launch event in early 2019. Avant’s client roster already includes fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands such as Pink Clove and Lifelab Testing, and talent including Hollyoaks star Jazmine Franks.