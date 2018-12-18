The UPS Store deleted not one, but two tweets this week. The first one was an attempt by the brand to be funny and get into the holiday spirit, but it backfired with some "offended" Twitter users.



On Sunday, the company tweeted, "If your child addresses a letter to the North Pole, you can leave it with us. We do shredding."



The company deleted the tweet on Monday, following backlash. Shortly after, The UPS Store posted another tweet, explaining the first one.



"In case you are worried, we are just huge spreadsheet people and we share a doc with Santa. So of course we will add all the Christmas wishes to that list before we shred and recycle your letters responsibly," the second tweet said.



But that tweet was also deleted within 20 minutes of being posted, due to negative comments.

Did The UPS Store need to delete its controversial Christmas tweets? — PRWeek US (@PRWeekUS) December 18, 2018