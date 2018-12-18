In brief: Fleishman, Milk & Honey appoint tech leads, wins for Fifty Digital, Black Diamond and Jago

Fleishman promotes Bate to tech lead

FleishmanHillard Fishburn (FHF) has promoted Claudia Bate to head of technology. She joined the agency in October 2017 to lead and develop its financial services and FinTech offering as part of its corporate practice. Returning from maternity leave last month, Bate has been promoted to partner and will now lead the technology team. She said: "I’m incredibly happy to join such a thriving team, working with some of the most innovative technology brands around the globe. As part of the FleishmanHillard global network, we have a fantastic opportunity to drive truly integrated, international campaigns for our clients and I look forward to helping the team continue to grow and develop."

More news in brief: Ready10 wins Ideal Home, Story Comms rebrands, wins for PHA and The Communication Group



Fifty Digital wins IAAF brief

London agency Fifty Digital has been appointed to lead the digital and social media output of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF). The win will see the Soho-based shop help activate the IAAF’s social channels, engage with the worldwide athletics community and drive digital growth for the international governing body of the sport. The brief encompasses all events in the IAAF World Athletics Series, including the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar. It also includes an emphasis on bringing to life the ‘sport for all’ narrative as the IAAF seeks to drive a more inclusive participation agenda. Fifty Digital takes over from Haymarket, which launched and ran SPIKES, the IAAF's digital, editorial and social media brand over almost a decade, and whose contract expired last year.

TOMS appoints Canoe

Footwear brand TOMS has appointed Canoe to undertake its UK PR activity, following a competitive pitch. TOMS sells footwear and donates a proportion of its sales towards providing shoes, sight, water and other vitals to people in need. It has donated more than 86 million new pairs of shoes to date. Within the remit, Canoe will undertake all press office activity and seeding, as well as communicating the various brand initiatives. The account will be led by Jen Gabrielle.

Milk & Honey bolsters leadership team

Milk & Honey PR has appointed Jessica Ballinger as a client director of the agency’s technology portfolio. She joins from Brands2Life and has previously worked at Red Consultancy. Ballinger will be report to managing partner Kirsty Leighton, with a remit to further develop the agency’s portfolio amongst techn and consumer brands. She will head some new technology and consumer wins for the agency, including Location Sciences, in addition to on-boarding new wins.

Black Diamond to help Seattle sparkle

London-based comms agency Black Diamond has been appointed by Visit Seattle to market and promote Seattle and Washington State in the UK and Ireland. Black Diamond won the account following a competitive pitch process. The UK is Seattle’s third-largest overseas tourist market behind China and South Korea, with approximately 65,200 Brits visiting the Emerald City last year. Black Diamond will serve as Visit Seattle’s agency of record, implementing a full-service PR, marketing and travel trade operator programme. Visit Seattle’s focus in the UK and Ireland complement existing efforts in China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, France and Australia/New Zealand.

Irish agency's Royal appointment

Belfast and Dublin PR practice Jago (pictured below) has won Historic Royal Palaces as a new client. Jago will provide strategic and creative PR support to Historic Royal Palace’s London-based communications team around the historic royal residence, Hillsborough Castle in County Down. This includes consumer and corporate PR, media management and more - aimed at attracting 200,000 new visitors to the Castle each year. Hillsborough Castle is relaunching its State Apartments and 100-acre gardens and grounds to the public in April 2019.