Around the office with BSE Global's Mandy Gutmann

When do you start your day?

I am not a morning person. I set my alarm for 6 a.m. and stare at the Peloton from my bed. Sometimes I fall back asleep until 6:45 a.m. My goal is to be in the office by 8:30 a.m.

What’s your pre-work morning ritual?

I have a 2-year-old son I try to spend some time with before running out the door. Our ritual is negotiating a piece of fruit with his waffle. He is a very tough negotiator.

What do you check, read, or look at first?

Email for Google alerts, Instagram, and then my Apple News app. I’m a news junkie. By the time I get to work, I’ve likely consumed a dozen stories and a podcast.

Most distinct aspect of your personal office

The groundbreaking shovel, engraved sledgehammer, and custom hard hats. I’ve been fortunate to open a new arena, a fully renovated arena, the Brooklyn Nets HSS Training Center, and our new corporate offices. I took a job in comms for sports and entertainment, but the role has evolved to real estate developments, tech, food, and so much more.

Does the mood in the office change with the score of the Brooklyn Nets’ last game?

We are certainly more energized on a day after the Nets win. There’s a buzz around the office, and it’s fun to recap the highlights with colleagues.

Required reading

Malcolm Gladwell’s The Tipping Point: How Little Things Can Make a Big Difference. It’s greatly influenced my perspective both in my professional and personal life — spanning from the impact of a marketing campaign to an acute awareness of nonverbal cues.

What sport do you really love?

Gymnastics. I competed for years as a kid. I could watch any competition, even if I don’t know the gymnasts.

First comms job

New York Knicks — I started as an assistant in the PR department.

Best career advice

Force yourself outside your comfort zone and not only will the work improve, you’ll also find an expanded toolkit and a boost of confidence.

Most regrettable career moment

Very early in my career I held out my hand and asked a celebrity her name. In case it wasn’t embarrassing enough, I then realized it was the director of my favorite movie. Jay-Z pulled me aside for a pep talk and sage advice. He told me to hold out my hand and introduce myself and wait for the person to do the same.

Celebrity or non-celebrity, it’s been a long time since I’ve asked someone for their name.

Ideal day off

Making breakfast with my family and exploring New York City together. We are proud members of the zoos and aquarium.