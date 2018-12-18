Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Tuesday morning

The NAACP is urging people to #LogOutFacebook and its sister platform Instagram in a week-long boycott starting today. The U.S. civil-rights organization has also returned a donation it received from Facebook Inc. in response to a report released Monday which found that Russian hacking of the 2016 election heavily targeted African-Americans.

Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky continues to defend his company against reports claiming that it knew for decades about the presence of asbestos in its baby powder product. On Monday night’s episode of CNBC’s Mad Money with host Jim Cramer, Gorsky said, "We unequivocally believe that our talc, our baby powder, does not contain asbestos." He said thousands of studies, conducted by J&J and independent authorities, back his statement up.

Whoops. Chili’s Grill and Bar’s social media team weighed in on North Carolina’s election fraud scandal on Monday - without totally understanding it. Andrew Bates, a spokesperson for the progressive super PAC American Bridge, tweeted to North Carolina GOP executive director Dallas Woodhouse to stop "repeating calls for rewarding election fraud" in exchange for a Chili’s gift card. "You heard the man. Don't repeat calls for rewarding election fraud and you can have the time of your life at your local Chili's," the restaurant tweeted. Later, the chain clarified in tweets that it was not trying to be political and admitted, "What started as a light-hearted tweet is about to be hours of researching North Carolina politics."

Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox News Channel has lost five more advertisers: jobs site Indeed, the online marketplace Minted, SmileDirectClub, Nautilus, Inc., which makes the Bowflex, and personal finance website NerdWallet. Pacific Life was the first to pull its ads from the show after the host said an "immigration crisis" in the U.S. is making the country "poorer and dirtier." On Monday’s show, he showed no contrition for his comments. "The left would very much like you to stop talking and thinking about bad decisions they’ve made over the years," he said. "'Shut up,' they’re screaming, including to this show. Obviously, we won’t and you shouldn’t either."

The great Holland Tunnel decoration debate has been settled. On Monday night, the Port Authority finally took down a wreath covering the "U" in "Tunnel" and moved the triangular tree from over the "N" in "Holland" to the "A" on the New Jersey side of the tunnel. The new order of the decorations was the winning pick of an online poll created by the Port Authority last week that got 21,000 votes from the public. Motorist Cory Windelspecht spearheaded the viral online campaign to fix the decorations, claiming they aggravated people with OCD.