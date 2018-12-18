East of Eden to acquire consumer PR shop

EdenCancan was founded in 2005 by East of Eden CEO Nick Ede, who worked at the agency before setting up East of Eden in 2015.

EdenCancan specialises in branding, media relations, events, influencer engagement and social media management in fashion and beauty, health, drinks, entertainment and travel.

It has worked with clients including SPANX, Lipsy, PUMA, Children in Need, Bulletproof Coffee, The Dreamboys, Channel 4, Fox TV, Comedy Central and more.

The acquisition will see Ede take the reins of the consumer PR agency again, with a view to working with brands that have a commitment to social good as part of their strategy.

As a result of the move, EdenCancan senior director Mischa Joplin will continue to consult for East of Eden on a freelance basis, whilst setting up her own consultancy.

The united agency will retain a number of existing clients, with further new business wins in the pipeline. East of Eden will move to new premises in the heart of Shoreditch.

"I am delighted to be welcoming EdenCancan into the East of Eden fold, Ede said. I have a long standing affinity for the agency, having launched it and worked for the company for many years, so am incredibly excited to be welcoming it back. This is an exciting time for East of Eden and 2019 will be an incredible year for us as an integrated agency."