MMA promoter Bellator hits up UK PR agency to push European expansion

The agency will work with Bellator to assist with its European expansion initiative, with events planned in the UK, Ireland and Western Europe.

Bellator was founded in 2008 by former chairman and CEO Bjorn Rebney. Today it is owned by Viacom and is second only in terms of size to the UFC, with a host of the leading mixed martial arts fighters on its books, including Ryan Bader, Michael Chandler and Patricio Pitbull.

Bellator Europe head David Green said The PHA Group came highly recommended.

"The company’s understanding of MMA media is second to none and we’re looking forward to working with The PHA Group to enhance the profile of Bellator in the UK," he said.

"Our decision to expand the number of events in the UK, Ireland and Western Europe in 2019 is based on us wanting to bring the action to more fans in more territories than ever before and we’re really looking forward to getting started with our first two shows in Newcastle and Dublin next February."

The PHA Group director of PR Katie Matthews added: "Bellator’s European event schedule in 2019 is a huge statement of intent. Bellator’s roster of athletes are some of the best and most exciting in the world, and we’re delighted to be working together to promote their events across the UK and Europe in 2019."