After 26 years at Edelman, Larry Koffler joins BCW as EVP

NEW YORK: Burson Cohn & Wolfe has hired Edelman veteran Larry Koffler as EVP and MD in the agency’s brand solutions practice in New York.

Koffler is set to join BCW on January 14, 2019, and will report to Thomas Bunn, EVP of global brand and integrated solutions. Bunn also recently joined BCW from Zeno Group, where he was New York MD.

Chris Foster, BCW’s North America president, said that the firm wants to deliver integrated communications "differently, with a real focus on consumer and brand solutions." Koffler will be responsible for building that capability in North America. He will also support top clients based in New York, Foster said.

"The integrated comms model is something I have been passionate about over the course of my career," said Koffler. "The opportunity to bridge brand, corporate, and purpose is really exciting and [the firm wants to] do that in a way to advance clients and also keep evolving in terms of how we are delivering value."

Koffler is set to join BCW from Edelman, where he worked for 26 years. Most recently, he was Edelman’s EVP and group head of business and social purpose. Koffler worked on brand and corporate citizenship, executive positioning, influencer outreach, and digital and experiential marketing at the firm.

Koffler led the team and media relations push behind Dove’s Campaign for Real Beauty. He was also global client leader for Unilever, which encompassed more than 10 brands, practice areas, and offices. Koffler also worked in Edelman’s sports and sponsorship marketing group.

This is Koffler’s last week at Edelman. An agency representative did not comment on how the firm is planning to replace him.

"We are adding a new level and caliber of leadership to North America," said Foster. "I want people who have deep industry expertise, but also will help us imagine and think differently about how we service our clients on the consumer and the brand end, and [Koffler] is that talent."

BCW was formed via the combination of WPP shops Burson-Marsteller and Cohn & Wolfe under CEO Donna Imperato in February, creating the third-largest agency in the world by revenue. It also acquired creative shop HZ Group in August.