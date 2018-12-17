Caliber Corporate Advisers names Grace Keith as first president

NEW YORK: Caliber Corporate Advisers has named Grace Keith to the newly created role of president.

Keith is overseeing operations in New York and Austin, Texas, focusing on the firm’s strategic direction as it prioritizes scaling. She started in the position on Monday.

Based in New York, Keith is reporting to CEO and founder Harvey Hudes and overseeing 20 people.

"We’ll be looking at what else do we need to focus on to further build that team, how we nurture the right culture, and how we can get creative to meet evolving client needs," she said.

Previously, Keith was MD and director of PR and content at the firm and a PR manager for the financial and risk department at Thomson Reuters. She has also worked at OTC Markets Group and Pink Sheets.

Founded in 2010, Caliber is a PR agency with a focus on financial services, technology, and professional services. It has also rolled out capabilities in content marketing and digital marketing. Caliber’s clients include events business Finovate, London-based financial services firm Legal & General, and business intelligence company insurIQ.

In 2017, Caliber acquired Leverage PR, establishing a foothold in Austin, which the firm targeted as a corporate hub and a talent pool.