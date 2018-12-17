Pernod Ricard appoints Weber Shandwick as UK agency partner

The agency’s primary role will be to help the wine and spirits company tell its corporate story, raise awareness of its sustainability and responsibility initiatives and spearhead its ongoing corporate campaign work.

Pernod Ricard is the second-largest wine and spirits group in the world, with 18,900 employees and iconic brands including Jameson, The Glenlivet, Malibu, Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal and famous wine brands, such as Australia’s Jacob’s Creek and Spain’s Campo Viejo.

In the 2018 fiscal year, the company generated sales of €8.99bn (£8.07bn) and a profit of €2.36bn.

Pernod Ricard currently works with Weber Shandwick in the US, and said both regions will be working closely together.

Weber Shandwick corporate affairs managing director Anthony Marlowe said: "We’re absolutely delighted to start working with the team at Pernod Ricard at this exciting moment in the company’s history.

"As the owners of one of the most prestigious brand portfolios in the world, they have many great things to share and we’re looking forward to helping them to tell their story."

Fabien Darrigues, external communications director at Pernod Ricard, added: "We were really impressed by the creative approach and the understanding of our business the Weber Shandwick team showed during the pitch process. We look forward to working with them to strengthen our corporate reputation."