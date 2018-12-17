5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Pacific Life has pulled its ads from Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox News Channel after the host said an "immigration crisis" in the U.S. is making the country "poorer and dirtier." "Our customer base and our workforce reflect the diversity of our great nation, something we take great pride in," the company said in a tweet. Fox News blamed "left wing advocacy groups" for pushing advertisers to avoid its programs.

A message from Pacific Life: pic.twitter.com/bDq9hzia53 — Pacific Life (@pacificlife) December 14, 2018

More fallout from Carlos Ghosn’s arrest. Renault is calling for Nissan to reevaluate its leadership structure, a month after the former chairman was arrested for allegedly misreporting his income to Japanese authorities, according to The Wall Street Journal. The France-based automaker owns more than 43% of Nissan.

Nike has thrown its support behind English soccer star Raheem Sterling in the latest iteration of its Just Do It 30th anniversary campaign, which previously starred Colin Kaepernick. The ads show Sterling, who recently was the target of racist abuse from fans, with the caption, "Speaking up doesn’t always make life easier. But easy never changed anything."

Speaking up doesn't always make life easier. But easy never changed anything. @sterling7 pic.twitter.com/sFZHeMo5s4 — Nike Football (@nikefootball) December 15, 2018

A former lobbyist will likely take over the Interior Department with the departure of Secretary Ryan Zinke at the end of the year. David Bernhardt was a lobbyist on fossil fuels and water issues while working at law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, according to The Guardian.

The Senate Intelligence Committee is set to release two reports this week detailing the Russian government’s social media push to elect Donald Trump as president. One report, prepared by Oxford University researchers, combed through millions of social media posts from 2015 and 2016, according to Bloomberg.