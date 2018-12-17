Frank wins travel platform Culture Trip following competitive pitch

The win continues a run of new business for the agency, which recently picked up Diet Coke, Huawei and Rimmel London.

Frank will be responsible for delivering creative campaigns for Culture Trip, alongside a corporate profiling and thought leadership programme.

The new client is a global tech start-up in hypergrowth, operating across the travel, media and entertainment sectors. It has 250 staff in London, New York and Tel Aviv, and has been named by Forbes as one of the world’s fastest-growing companies.

It tells stories that reveal what is special and unique about a place, its people and its culture.

In-house editorial teams work with a network of more than 300 local content creators and a growing team of engineers, designers and data scientists to create location-based inspiration from around the world, including articles, videos, photography, illustration and animation.

Culture Trip’s vision is to 'inspire people to go beyond their cultural boundaries and connect with the world around them'.

"We’re thrilled to be working with Culture Trip and to be part of the brand’s ever-evolving success story," Frank director Melissa Robinson said.

"Culture Trip has seen phenomenal growth in recent years and 2019 shows no sign of slowing, with an abundance of exciting news and stories planned. We can’t wait to get started."

Culture Trip communications director Stephanie Boyle added: "The team at Frank impressed us with their creativity and deep understanding of our business. We have a number of stories to tell going into 2019, to both B2B and B2C audiences, and we are really happy to have selected Frank as our partner in this journey."