RF|Binder names Sarah Gwilliam MD of social impact and sustainability

SAN FRANCISCO: RF|Binder has hired Sarah Gwilliam as MD of social impact and sustainability.

Gwilliam started at the firm last Friday and reports to Annie Longsworth, RF|Binder’s executive MD of social impact and sustainability. She will work as part of team of 10 people in the practice, Longsworth said.

Gwilliam will work with RF|Binder clients such as Caesars Entertainment; Grounded, a project with Julia Jackson of Jackson Family Wines; the Apparel Impact Institute; and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

Gwilliam was most recently director of partnerships and development for Civic Nation. While there, she worked on the nonprofit’s #VoteTogether initiative where she handled the corporate engagement portion of the program, which is intended to promote voter participation. Civic Nation did not immediately comment on Gwilliam’s move.

Gwilliam has worked with JCPenney, Blink Fitness, and Lands’ End, building social impact strategies, and cause marketing and employee engagement campaigns, according to a statement.

"I joined RF|Binder just over year ago," Longsworth said, explaining why the agency needed a new MD in her practice. "[Since then], we have added enough clients to the practice and have really grown the practice area."

RF|Binder is also really committed to making sure its San Francisco office grows, she added.

"Having purpose is foundational," Gwilliam said on how she views social impact and sustainability. "It’s like having a mission, vision, and values. But it’s how you apply that [purpose], how do you take on something that is important and is a much deeper evaluation that needs to happen?"

RF|Binder made a number of new hires in 2018 including rehiring founding member Jacqueline Wilson as executive MD; CEO Amy Binder’s daughter Rebecca Binder as senior MD; David Schraeder as executive MD; Karina Frayter as an MD; and Maggie Boezi and Amy Grosheider as senior MD and MD, respectively.

RF|Binder reported $12.1 million in revenue last year, a drop of 2% from 2016.