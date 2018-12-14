The PRWeek 12.14.2018: Weber Shandwick's Andy Polansky

Weber Shandwick CEO Andy Polansky joins the podcast to discuss how the world's second largest PR agency adapts to industry headwinds.

L to R: Frank Washkuch, Andy Polansky, Steve Barrett
Andy Polansky, CEO of Weber Shandwick, talks about how the world's second largest PR firm by revenue stays ahead of the curve in a changing industry with PRWeek's Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch.

The group discusses Prudential Financial's Colin McConnell exiting the company; changes on Procter & Gamble's agency roster, and CES' decision to scrap mandatory use of its online media portal. They also tackle the biggest advertising story today -- WPP's restructuring -- and PR pros being promoted to leadership roles.

