5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Salt, meet wound. S4 Capital’s MediaMonks is poised to beat WPP’s Possible for Braun’s digital advertising account, according to Campaign. MediaMonks was the first acquisition by S4 this summer, shortly after S4 head Martin Sorrell resigned as WPP’s CEO. Sorrell’s successor, Mark Read, revealed his turnaround plan for WPP this week.

The Washington Post is running a full-page ad paying tribute to Jamal Khashoggi on Friday. The placement marks the launch of a broader advertising campaign slated for next year calling for the U.S. government to take "meaningful action" against Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi’s murder, according to Politico.

The Washington Post is running this full page ad today to draw attention to the death of columnist Jamal Khashoggi pic.twitter.com/oO8WbGO8jA — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) December 14, 2018

Mika Brzezinski apologized on air this morning for referring to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with a derogatory homophobic term. The Morning Joe co-host has also apologized on Twitter since making the remarks on Wednesday while criticizing the Trump administration for not taking a harder line on Saudi Arabia.

Totally agree with you -SUPER BAD choice of words .. I should have said "water boy"... like for football teams or something like that.. apologize to @SenatorDurbin too! SO SORRY! https://t.co/zIqsGdK3Tk — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) December 12, 2018

Want to be a Lululemon brand ambassador? Too bad, they’re not hiring. An Instagram account called @lulurecruitment, which has more than 200,000 followers, falsely promised that the athletic wear brand was searching for influential Instagrammers to market its products for 2019. Lululemon said on Thursday that it is working to have the account removed, according to BuzzFeed.

Hey Casey,

Thanks for double-checking with us about the recruitment accounts and posts you're seeing—these are not legitimate or associated with us, and we currently have our brand team on this.

Cheers,

-Sydney — lululemon (@lululemon) December 13, 2018

Ok then, want to just be more influential on social media? You can do that, sort of. Vending machines around Los Angeles are selling boxes of "Like & Likes" or the naughtier "DM Sliders," as well as 10,000 fake followers on Instagram. The pop-up vending machines are a promotion for the documentary Social Animals, which profiles three teenagers thirsty for social media fame, according to Vice.