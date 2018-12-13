Goodyear names Laura Duda chief communications officer

She's taking over for Paul Fitzhenry, who will step down at the start of the new year.

AKRON, OHIO: Goodyear has named Laura Duda as SVP of global communications and chief communications officer, replacing Paul Fitzhenry.

Duda will oversee all global comms, including media relations, associate comms, corporate reputation, philanthropy, community relations, and Goodyear’s fleet of airships, effective January 1, 2019. She will report to chairman, CEO, and president Richard Kramer.

Fitzhenry will serve as chief communications officer through Q1 2019. He has served in the company’s top communications role since 2012.

Previously, Duda was VP of Americas comms. She joined the company in 2016 from Exelon, where she led corporate, utility, and commercial communications, Goodyear said in a statement. Prior to that, she was director of comms at TECO Energy, according to her LinkedIn account.

Goodyear also named Jon Bellissimo as SVP of global operations and technology. He was previously VP of Americas product development and head of Goodyear Chemical. He replaced Joe Zekoski, who is retiring.

Goodyear posted profits of $351 million in Q3, missing analysts’ expectations, according to the Associated Press. It saw $3.93 billion in revenue in the period.