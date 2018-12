Manny Ruiz, founder of NostalgiaCon, tells PRWeek's Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch about his latest venture, as well as predictions for the PR industry in 2019.

The group also reflects on the highlights of 2018, PRWeek’s top 20 campaigns, the 20th anniversary of PRWeek U.S., and some of the biggest PR stories of the year, including the fallout from Facebook chair and CEO Mark Zuckerburg's congressional hearings, Amazon’s second HQ, and Burson-Marsteller’s merger with Cohn & Wolfe.