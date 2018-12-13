PRCA strikes deal with Dutch PR association

The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) has forged closer ties with the Netherlands association for communications professionals, Logeion.

Logeion has more than 4,000 members and is the second oldest professional communications organisation in the world, established 70 years ago.

The memorandum of understanding agreement between the two bodies will include the exchange of knowledge via events and whitepapers; board co-operation; co-promotion of events and shared insights on topics such as ethical codes.

Logeion will also designate London as the destination of its annual study trip in Q2 2019.

"We are very pleased to forge this new bilateral relationship with Logeion, an association which plays a hugely important role within the Dutch communications community," PRCA director general Francis Ingham said.

"Our two associations share many values – including a belief in the huge importance of ethical standards, and the need to raise them all around the world. Working together, we will be able to deliver significant new benefits and links to our respective members."

Logeion director Andre Manning said forging a closer relationship with the PRCA had been "high on the wish list".

"It will give our members access to one of the most respected communications organisations in the world," he added.

"The PRCA is well respected and a proven thought leader on many topics that our relevant for the communications function, such as ethical codes. We are thrilled to share knowledge and best-practices and learn from each other to make sure we continue to further develop the communications profession and the skillset of our members."