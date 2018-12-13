DeVries wins PR duties for luxury skincare brand Philosophy

The agency has been tasked with planning a directional shift to introduce the brand to a younger demographic, as well as raising awareness and social media presence in the UK.

Philosophy is Coty’s luxury brands division. It was founded by Cristina Carlino in 1996 and is based on "dermatological science". Coty said the brand has a strong brand profile in the US for pioneering in-home peels. The account will be led by associate director Kim Power.

"We have bold plans to expand and invigorate Philosophy in the UK – it’s an extremely exciting time for the brand and therefore essential we have a passionate, clear-sighted and strategic agency like DeVries to work as an extension of our team and deliver standout results," Coty UK and Ireland marketing director Hannah Webley-Smith.

DeVries Global European managing director Helena Bloomer added: "We’re delighted to be working with Philosophy on this new chapter in this illustrious and ambitious brand’s development.

"DeVries has exceptional credentials in the beauty category and we look forward to putting our experience to good use in the form of Philosophy, assisting the brand in further cultivating its public profile and cementing a foothold in a competitive market landscape."

DeVries recently won a brief to handle PR for Pickering's gin baubles, while Procter & Gamble has taken DeVries off its US PR agency roster for Olay and Pantene.