5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday

Apple's new Austin campus; Facebook used journos as crisis PR; Colin McConnell to exit Prudential Financial; Kentucky's Governor blasts media; CBS might be sued for leaks.

Apple has announced it will build a $1 billion campus in Austin near existing facilities. The Wall Street Journal reports that Apple will also open new offices and add 1,000 people to locations in Seattle, San Diego, and Culver City, Calif. Apple said the 133-acre Austin campus will initially hire 5,000 new employees and eventually may create 15,000 new jobs.

Journalists working for Facebook as fact-checkers are trying to end the relationship complaining the company ignored them and failed to use their help to fight fake news. "They’ve essentially used us for crisis PR," said Brooke Binkowski, former managing editor of Snopes. (The Guardian)

Colin McConnell to exit Prudential Financial after 27 years. Prudential Financial chief brand officer Colin McConnell is exiting the company after a 27-year career, and the company is splitting the reporting structure for its marketing and communications groups.

Media relations 101 it’s not. Kentucky’s Republican Gov. Matt Bevin posted a series of tweets blasting the state's largest newspaper, the Louisville Courier Journal and its partner ProPublica for an investigation into a state-run government agency. He also created a video and posted it on social media critiquing both outlets as biased. (USA Today)

The empire strikes back? The New York Post reports that Jeff Fager, the former executive producer of "60 Minutes," might sue CBS over a leaked internal CBS draft report used in a Dec. 6 New York Times story. Last week the Post reported that CBS ex-CEO Les Moonves may file a similar lawsuit. Both suits will likely claim that CBS broke Fager’s contract when that draft report was leaked to the Times.