Cake names Rosie Holden as managing director

Cake, the Havas-owned sports and entertainment agency, has appointed Rosie Holden, former managing partner at Karmarama, as its managing director.

It follows the departure of chief executive Adrian Pettett and managing director Jim Dowling earlier this year.

Holden will lead Cake, alongside executive creative director Shirin Majid. She joins the business in January and will report to Chris Hirst, Havas UK group chief executive.

Holden left Karmarama in October, after six months in the role. Before this she was managing director at PR agency John Doe.

Hirst said: "Rosie has an incredible energy and the perfect blend of experience in both sports and entertainment marketing, as well as vital experience client-side in her field."

This article originally appeared in Campaign.