Garmin appoints Golin as lead PR agency

Consumer technology business Garmin has appointed Golin as their lead PR agency, following a competitive pitch run by Creativebrief, PRWeek can reveal.

Garmin has been a leading global provider of GPS navigation, and specialises in a wide range of products for the automotive, aviation, marine, outdoor recreation and sport markets.

Golin will be tasked with elevating Garmin’s reputation through both earned and owned media. Focussing on the brand’s customers, it will explore how Garmin’s products enhance their lives with the long-term ambition to reinforce the brand’s reputation as a market leader.

"It’s fantastic to welcome Golin aboard. We’re looking to the next phase for Garmin in 2019 and beyond, and in Golin we have an excellent agency capable of taking strong strategic leadership of our brand. We’re excited to see, and greatly anticipate, the work to come," Garmin head of marketing in the UK and Ireland Richard Daish said.

Golin MD Bibi Hilton added: "From professional runners to those of us who want to be just a bit fitter or more easily navigate, Garmin is a brand which enables us all to achieve our potential.

"As a sports and fitness mad and outdoors loving agency, Golin is really excited about unlocking that potential through a progressive communications strategy which fuses data with creativity to deliver real business impact."

Gung Ho and Tangerine PR were the incumbent agencies.

Last year, Tangerine Communications helped Garmin promote the UK’s largest scotch egg hunt, starring comedian Joe Wilkinson. The Manchester agency was appointed by Garmin’s automotive arm to support traditional and social marketing for its dash cam and sat nav range.

Other communications agencies that have worked with Garmin in recent years include Stature PR, Gung Ho and The Ideas Network.