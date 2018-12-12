Marcoms employers urged to sign LGBT support charter

The charter from InterComms - which claims a network of 1,000 people across the PR, public affairs, advertising and the wider marketing communications sector - will cover issues including:

• Mental health

• Supporting trans employees

• Language and "banter" in the workplace

• LGBT+ parenting and the workplace

• Senior leaders and creating a culture of inclusion.

InterComms chairman Ethan Spibey told PRWeek the organisation has engaged with senior industry contacts about the charter through its executive roundtables.

"The idea would be to introduce this charter with a handbook for employers to be able to understand and implement any recommendations to fully support their LGBT+ workforce," he said.

"The idea is that this is not a dictat or imposed, but an opportunity to have access to a resource which can unleash the potential of a fully supported workforce, and that's something I think the comms industry does recognise and has a huge opportunity to capitalise on fully."

A working group from the InterComms committee and the wider industry is tasked with compiling the charter and accompanying employer guide on providing a base level of support for LGBT+ staff.

InterComms launched in May 2017 and is aimed at people working in PR, public affairs, advertising, media agencies, content, events, direct marketing and other associated professions. Its purpose is to provide a social and professional forum for raising LGBT issues.

