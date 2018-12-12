5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

One big elephant in the room as Mark Read unveiled his turnaround plan for WPP on Tuesday was how poorly it had recently performed under predecessor Martin Sorrell -- even though the former CEO’s name wasn’t mentioned, notes Campaign’s Gideon Spanier. Only three of the holding company’s top 10 agencies grew and 12 of its top 30 clients boosted their spending last year. Sorrell left WPP in April. Plus: Here are more takeaways from Read’s turnaround plan, via Business Insider, not including WPP’s snazzy new logo.

Huntsworth’s communications division has stabilized in the second half of 2018, but it’s still on track for a 5% revenue drop this year. Its PR agency revenue was down 5.4% in the first half on a like-for-like basis. London-based Huntsworth owns Grayling, Red Consultancy, and Citigate Dewe Rogerson in its comms group.

Amazon representatives are going door-to-door in Queens to sell the locals on its plan to base half of its HQ2 in the New York City neighborhood. The ecommerce giant has also staffed up on lobbyists in New York. Amazon hired SKDKnickerbocker this month, according to The New York Times.

How’d it go for Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Capitol Hill on Tuesday? Pichai emerged unscathed without major miscuses, according to The Washington Post. Wired saw his testimony as a major missed opportunity for Congress on privacy and data issues. Alex Jones was there, too.

The media consensus is that President Donald Trump stepped into a well-set trap by promising to shut down the federal government without wall funding during Tuesday’s televised Oval Office negotiation gambit. And much fun was had on social media at the expense of Vice President Mike Pence’s "please get me out of here" posture.