Former Burson-Marsteller exec Bill McQuillen returns to BCW

WASHINGTON: Burson Cohn & Wolfe has named Bill McQuillen as EVP, MD, and media leader in Washington, DC. He started in the new role in mid-November.

McQuillen is reporting to A.J. Jones, EVP of global public affairs solutions and BCW’s interim market leader in Washington, D.C. BCW did not reveal how many direct reports McQuillen has but said he is leading a team of media experts that includes former reporters and producers.

The move is a return for McQuillen, who had been a senior director of public affairs at Burson-Marsteller prior to its merger with Cohn & Wolfe.

In May, he was named VP of comms for the American Hotels & Lodging Association. The organization did not comment on McQuillen’s departure or who might replace him.

McQuillen was one of dozens of senior agency leaders who left BCW shortly after WPP created the firm by merging Burson with Cohn & Wolfe in February. However, McQuillen said he had decided to leave prior the deal’s announcement.

In the third quarter, the Cohn & Wolfe portion of BCW saw double-digit organic revenue growth, according to global CEO Donna Imperato. She did not disclose Burson-Marsteller’s Q3 revenue, but said profits at both former agencies increased. The two firms are operating on different P&Ls through the end of the year.