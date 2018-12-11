Nissan to create 40-foot snow globe

The activation is promoting Nissan's Altima model.

Nissan is creating a 40-foot snow globe experience to promote its Altima model.

The "impossibly smart snow globe" in New York will be a multisensory indoor snow experience, with Nissan aiming to create an "Instagrammable moment both inside and out."

It will have different virtual weather conditions to showcase the vehicle's ability to adapt to the surroundings.

The experience is set to run from December 13 to 16; it was created by Fake Love, HelloSociety, and The New York Times Co. in partnership with TBWA and OMD.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk. 

