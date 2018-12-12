Global asset management firm London & Capital hires MHP as PR adviser

London & Capital provides and manages investment portfolios that 'meet the varied needs of high net worth individuals'. The incumbent on the account was Dragon Advisory.

Engine-owned MHP will work across London & Capital's various strands of business, including the US expat market, in the UK and across Europe; the Private Investment Office, which focuses on high net worth individuals; and the investment desk, sharing the team’s insight on financial markets and investment trends. MHP will also work on the firm's institutional offering.

Mike Robb (pictured), who was appointed as MHP's financial services lead in October 2017, said: "London & Capital boasts an impressive range of offerings which can be tailored to suit a diverse selection of client needs. Its forward-looking approach is particularly refreshing and we are delighted to help the business grow its profile across a wide audience."



London & Capital's senior marketing manager Victoria Carroll said: "We were very impressed with the team’s creative ideas to help us achieve our ambitions of expanding the business and being seen as a lead player in our industry. MHP really captured our desire to be bolder in our approach and we are very excited to be working with Mike and the team."



MHP boasts more than 50 clients from the financial services sector, with recent wins including Nationwide Building Society and ING.