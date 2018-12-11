Brand Film Festival: Alex Nagshineh, winner, Brand Documentary 2018

With the Brand Film Festival 2019 now open for entries, Campaign spoke to Alex Nagshineh, creative director at Don't Look Films/Bonafide Magazine.

The film, which was partnered by Shure, posed the question: "What happens when you send London’s finest beatmaker to the UK’s most mysterious location – with just a microphone for company?"

Nagshineh said: "We’re formally a print magazine that has stepped into content, so maybe that’s why what we did worked because I wasn’t thinking ‘I must meet the marketing objectives of this brand’. It was just putting a good idea and a suitable partner together, and that natural relationship should mean the film works."

Nagshineh said the win was invaluable to his business: "When you’re starting a business and you don’t have a huge portfolio of work to show to people there’s very few ways to establish your credibility or legitimacy and having this award makes a big difference, it opens doors and starts conversations."

This years Brand Film Festival will honour the films that are leading the way in their craft, creativity and effectiveness, as well as honouring the agencies, brands, filmmakers and storytellers behind these great films. The entry deadline is January 31st 2019.