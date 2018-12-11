Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Tuesday morning

PR pros were not happy with CES' decision to make them use an online portal to reach attending journalists. Following complaints, the consumer electronics show will make its media list of all the journalists who applied for press access to CES available to attendees, as in past years. Here is what PR pros had to say and why the CES reversed its decision.

WPP is being repositioned as a "creative transformation company," said its new chief executive Mark Read. He has unveiled plans to simplify WPP by focusing on four areas: communications, experience, commerce, and technology. Read described his plan as a "strategy for growth" as he reported that like-for-like net sales were set to fall 0.5% this year – the second year in a row of decline. Read said there will be gross job losses of 3,500 offset by the addition of 1,000 jobs in key areas, according to Reuters.



Google CEO Sundar Pichai makes his Capitol Hill debut today. The House Judiciary Committee hearing officially focuses on "Google and its Data Collection, Use and Filtering Practices." But the event will likely cover a long list of complaints against the company, including accusations of political bias, a controversial plan to return to China, and whether it violates antitrust laws, according to Bloomberg.

A lot of Verizon employees are happy to quit. More than 10,000 Verizon staffers have taken the communications giant up on its buyout offer with up to 60 weeks’ pay. The company said on Monday that it made its voluntary separation offer as it "better positions itself for future growth."

If you require an emotional support animal, don’t fly Delta.The airline is banning all emotional support animals on flights longer than 8 hours and will ban all service and support animals under four months of age on flights no matter the duration. The animal policy, effective December 18, was amended after Delta found an 84% increase in reported incidents involving service and support animals in 2016 and 2017. Emotional support animals have become a "crisis" for airlines in recent years.