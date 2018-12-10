AI startup Uptake brings on Brunswick's John Gallagher

Artificial intelligence startup Uptake has named former Brunswick director John Gallagher as its chief communications officer.

He started in the newly created role last Monday, reporting to Uptake president Ganesh Bell, who was formerly GE’s chief digital officer.

Gallagher will be based in Uptake’s Chicago headquarters, as well as its Bay Area office, alongside Bell and Uptake CEO and founder Brad Keywell, who cofounded Groupon along with Uptake investing founder Eric Lefkofsky.

"The opportunity is compelling, working with [Keywell], the founder and CEO, and [Bell] the president, who both have surrounded themselves with a super-smart executive team," Gallagher said. "This is an enterprise software company that develops artificial intelligence to reimagine the industrial world, so the opportunity, especially at a company that has 70-plus data scientists at its core, was just very compelling."

A Brunswick spokesperson congratulated Gallagher on the move.

"It’s fantastic for him. [Gallagher] join ranks of many ex-Brunswick employees who have gone on to illustrious positions," the spokesperson said. "We wish him all the best."

The spokesperson said Brunswick will not search for a one-for-one replacement for Gallagher; instead, other employees will pick up the slack.

Gallagher had worked at Brunswick since 2012. Previously, he was director of public relations and analysis for iPass, which describes itself as a provider of global mobile connectivity.

Uptake has about 550 employees, according to Crain’s Chicago Business, and a valuation of $2.3 billion.