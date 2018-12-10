Ranieri rebrands agencies under one name as it targets 'rapid growth'

Reflexion Publique, based in Paris, and Wildcard Communications GmbH, located in Dusseldorf and Munich, have now become fully branded Ranieri agencies, with the Reflexion and Wildcard brands no longer in use.

Ranieri, which was founded in 2002 by current group MD Pietro Ranieri, said the move is part of a wider three-year growth plan.

This includes further acquisitions. The consumer tech PR specialist said it is "already in discussions with additional agencies who share its vision and ethos".

Growing remits with existing clients, and adding new specialist sectors, are also in the plan. Ranieri said it is looking to launch a gaming agency brand in 2019, off the back of its German business (formerly Wildcard), which has a particular specialism in the genre - its clients include Electronic Arts, Wargaming and Anki.

Pietro Ranieri said: "We are currently on target and one year into a three-year business plan that will see us reaching £15m per annum [of] revenue by end of 2020. Current revenue is over £5m. Rapid growth will be achieved by growing existing clients, new specialist sectors and acquisition.

"The agency already has 55-plus staff and 60-plus retained clients all over Europe. The goal of our expansion is to be able to service our clients across Europe with PR, social media, influencer communications, content, experiential, sponsorship and paid digital services, underpinned by insights-based strategic planning. Many of our current clients are already expanding with us and we are now looking for brands who we can fully service across Europe in our fully owned subsidiaries".

Ranieri’s parent company Vodrum was acquired by The Marketing Group in 2016 for a total of €13.7m (£11.6m).

