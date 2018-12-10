5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

New this morning: Japanese authorities have charged former auto industry titan Carlos Ghosn with severely underreporting his income over a five-year period. Ghosn was arrested last month, and has since lost his chairman roles at Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors.

CEO Mark Read is set to reveal his turnaround plan for WPP at the holding company’s investor day in London on Tuesday. Part of that strategy could be selling The Farm -- literally -- according to Sky News. (The Farm is a post-production agency of which WPP owns a 75% stake).

No one is reading Elon Musk’s tweets before he hits the button, or so the Tesla CEO said on 60 Minutes last night, adding, "I use my tweets to express myself. Some people use their hair. I use Twitter." The enigmatic CEO also said he does not smoke pot or have any respect whatsoever for the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Is Cannes sending the wrong signal about diversity with its lineup of jury presidents? That’s one point of view after the Cannes Lions picked 27 of its 29 jury presidents from the U.S. or U.K. The jury leader for the 2019 PR Lions is Edelman’s Michelle Hutton, who works in London but has extensive experience in Australia.

Finally, does one holiday season standard have a PR problem? At least one radio station has pulled "Baby, It’s Cold Outside," from its holiday playlists due to lyrics that are, shall we say, problematic today. The daughter of the song’s author contends that its lyrics should be judged in the context of their time.