In brief: Halpern picks up beauty brands, wins for Volpa, Thissaway, Purple

John Frieda and Bioré choose Halpern

Halpern has been appointed to handle the UK public relations for both John Frieda and Bioré, following a competitive pitch this summer. The new partnership will officially commence on 1 January and marks both brands' conscious effort to implement change. Japanese beauty group KAO own the brands and sees 2019 as an opportunity to transform how it markets and communicates them. Halpern was originally contacted by the KAO team following the success of its work with a number of start-up beauty businesses, showcasing its ability to further develop existing, established brands and also build new brands with original, innovative thinking.

Thissaway grows travel and tourism portfolio

Travel PR specialist Thissaway has continued to develop its client roster after landing new accounts with UK holiday brands cottages.com, Landal GreenParks UK and Richardson’s Boating Holidays.The agency will handle consumer work for cottages.com and Landal GreenParks UK from the start of next year, with both companies joining fellow Vacation Rentals UK brand Hoseasons in the Thissaway stable. Thissaway was born out of a summer merger between PR and digital marketing agency Shorthose Russell and creative outfit Newl&Potter.

Volpa wins Scottish events

Scottish marketing and comms agency Volpa has won a raft of new business within the last month, including PR and marketing contracts for a number of high-profile events taking place in Scotland in 2019. New clients include the 2019 Etape Caledonia cycling event, the Falkirk Community Trust, the Scottish Game Fair and Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce.

Purple picks up comms on Crete resort

Purple has been appointed to handle UK communications and press relations for Daios Cove Luxury Resort & Villas – a five-star hillside beach resort, located in a secluded cove on the North-East coast of the Greek island. The 35-hectare resort features an array of spacious rooms, suites and villas, integrated into the cove, affording each uninterrupted vistas across the waters of Daios Bay and the Mediterranean Sea.