Did Kevin Hart need to step down as Oscar host?

Was an apology enough, or could he have turned this into a "teachable moment" on the Oscar stage?

Kevin Hart has pulled out of hosting next year’s Academy Awards after an uproar over the comedian’s old tweets with homophobic jokes.

Hart’s decision came just over a day after he was announced as the Oscars’ next host. He apologized on Thursday evening via Instagram and Twitter posts.

The LGBTQ advocacy organization GLAAD’s president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis told CNN that Hart should have remained the Oscar host to turn this matter into a "teachable moment" by using the event’s stage "to help build unity and awareness around the LGBTQ community and how we are marginalized in this country."