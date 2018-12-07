Breakfast Briefing: State Department spokesperson nominated for U.N. post

This is quite the promotion. President Donald Trump is expected to name State Department spokesperson and diplomatic neophyte Heather Nauert as his nominee for U.N. ambassador, moving the former Fox News host into one of the country’s top diplomatic roles. Nauert’s nomination would require confirmation by the Senate. One of its members, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), has already called Nauert unqualified.

Kevin Hart has pulled out of hosting next year’s Academy Awards after an uproar over the comedian’s old tweets with homophobic jokes and just over a day after he was announced as the Oscars’ next host. Hart apologized in overnight Instagram and Twitter posts.

I'm sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018

Former Nissan top executive Carlos Ghosn is expected to be indicted by Japanese prosecutors for financial crimes as soon as Monday. Prosecutors are also planning to arrest Ghosn on new, undisclosed charges, according to Bloomberg. The allegations have raised questions about the level of oversight exercised by Nissan’s board, according to CNBC.

This might be the first time President Trump has given a critic a double nickname on Twitter. Trump tweeted that "Leakin’ Lyin’ James Comey" is best friends with Special Counsel Robert Mueller in one of a string of preemptive tweets about the Mueller investigation on Friday morning. Mueller’s team is expected to file redactment-filled documents on Friday about former Trump associates Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort that could shed more light on its investigation.

Robert Mueller and Leakin’ Lyin’ James Comey are Best Friends, just one of many Mueller Conflicts of Interest. And bye the way, wasn’t the woman in charge of prosecuting Jerome Corsi (who I do not know) in charge of "legal" at the corrupt Clinton Foundation? A total Witch Hunt... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

A new and even scarier type of fake news is on the horizon. The Transatlantic Commission on Election Integrity is trying to get the public ready for "deepfakes," or fraudulent audio records that can sound frighteningly like the real thing. A quiz it developed asking members of the public to spot fake audio recordings does not inspire confidence that listeners can discern between AI-generated audio and the real thing.