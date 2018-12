PR Council president Kim Sample joins the podcast to talk about her role at the organization. Plus: the PRWeek Awards shortlist, PRWeek Hall of Fame, and ICF Next.

The group also talks about the PRWeek Awards shortlist and Hall of Fame, David Albritton's new role at GM Defense, French/West/Vaughan acquiring a stake in AMP3, the launch of ICF Next, Amazon hiring SKDKnickerbocker, and Wendy's weighing in on Fortnite.