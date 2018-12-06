Burson-Marsteller veteran Henry Engleka joins Ruder Finn

Engleka was chair of Burson-Marsteller's healthcare practice prior to its Cohn & Wolfe merger.

NEW YORK: Henry Engleka, former chair of the healthcare practice at Burson-Marsteller, is working for Ruder Finn.

A Ruder Finn spokesperson confirmed that Engleka is on its staff as a senior consultant, but declined to comment further. Engleka has been serving as a senior counsel for the firm since November, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Engleka declined to comment about the move and referred requests for comment to Ruder Finn.

A person familiar with the hire said the firm is working out the details of Engleka’s remit and the structure of the role.

Engleka led Burson’s healthcare practice from 2016 until this May, when he became one of several executives to leave the firm after it was merged with Cohn & Wolfe.

A BCW spokesperson said the agency has not hired a replacement.

Rowan Benecke, another former Burson executive, joined Ruder Finn in September as its chief growth officer.

Ruder Finn posted 2017 revenue of $68 million, 1% more than the year before.