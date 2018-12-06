Keith Weed retires from Unilever after 35 years

Keith Weed is retiring from his role as CMO at Unilever after 35 years at the company.

The news comes in the wake of the appointment of Alan Jope as chief executive of the CPG giant, replacing the departing Paul Polman. Jope is president of the company's personal care division.

Weed joined Unilever in 1983 and has held several marketing roles. He became chief marketing and communications officer in 2010.

"I have had a hugely enjoyable time with the company, with a range of positions in different countries. In my current role, I have been privileged to lead some of the best marketing, sustainability, and communication teams in the world," he said. "As the world’s second-largest advertiser, we have been able to leverage our scale for effectiveness and efficiencies, and we have also been able to leverage our scale for good, leading for greater responsibility, transparency, and accountability in the advertising and digital industry."

Unilever has brands including Dove, Marmite, Ben & Jerry’s, Domestos, Hellmann’s, and Knorr.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.