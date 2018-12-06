The Breakfast Briefing: 5 things to know Thursday morning

Tech execs are at the White House, Amal Clooney is not a fan of Trump, the countdown begins to PR's biggest night.

Several top tech execs will be at the White House today. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, IBM CEO Gini Rometty, Oracle co-CEO Safra Catz and Qualcomm CEO Steven Mollenkopf and others will be discussing how to advance America’s leadership in innovation. It’s not known yet if Trump will attend. Tech has not been fond of many of Trump’s policies especially trade and immigration. (Associated Press)

At the United Nations Correspondents Association Awards last night, civil rights lawyer Amal Clooney blasted Trump for his mixed messages about the death of journalist, Jamal Khashoggi and his labelling of the American press as an 'enemy of the people.' (Daily Mail)

The short list has been compiled and we’re starting the countdown to the biggest night in PR. On March 21 in New York, PRWeek will announce the winners of the PRWeek U.S. Awards 2019. You can find a list of the finalists here.

Another scandal rocks the emoji world. After being critiqued for and then fixing its bagel emoji (The Verge) Apple has again found itself in hot water (or rather hot salt water) for its squid emoji. The Monterey Bay Aquarium recently mocked Apple’s representation of the cephalopod for being anatomically inaccurate. (Business Insider)

But at least one company, Pantone, is doing its best to make people feel better by releasing its color of the year hoping that the soft and comforting shade will quell public discontent. The trend forecasters and color experts at Pantone chose "Living Coral" as color of the year, describing it as a life-affirming and nurturing portion of the visible section of the electromagnetic spectrum. (Washington Post)