PR Council adds seven to board of directors

The organization has increased the size of its board to 20.

PR Council president Kim Sample
NEW YORK: The PR Council has named seven additions to its board of directors, with each new member set to serve a three-year term.

The new members are Cheryl Gale, president of March Communications; David Jarrard, CEO of Jarrard Phillips Cate & Hancock; Jim Joseph, global president of Burson Cohn & Wolfe; Heather Kernahan, president of North America at Hotwire; Tom Lindell, MD, Exponent PR; Phil Nardone, president and CEO of PAN Communications; and Mike Santoro, president of Walker Sands.

Other directors are Julie Batliner, president and managing partner of Carmichael Lynch Relate; Dale Bornstein, CEO of M Booth; Lee Caraher, president of Double Forte; Kimberly Eberl, CEO of Motion PR; Peter Finn, managing partner of Finn Partners; Anne Green, MD of New York at G&S Communications; Gail Heimann, president of Weber Shandwick; Katrina Keyes, president and CEO of K Strategies; Evan Kraus, president and MD of operations, APCO Worldwide; Neil Mortine, president of Fahlgren Mortine; Barri Rafferty, CEO of Ketchum; Barby Siegel, CEO of Zeno Group; and Jon Silvan, founding partner and CEO of Global Strategy Group.

