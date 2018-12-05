Open Health and Peloton Advantage form trans-Atlantic healthcare comms giant

UK-based Open Health has merged with medical comms specialist Peloton Advantage to create a global healthcare communications giant that has 520 staff across seven locations.

The new entity will be led by Open Health chief executive David Rowley, who retains the same position in an executive team also comprised of Open Health co-founder Sandy Royden and the co-founders of US-headquartered Peloton Advantage Carolyn Clark and Michael McLaughlin.

The new entity will work with 90 per cent of the world’s top 40 pharmaceutical companies, with a broad client base in biotechnology and medical device companies, according to the agencies.

It will specialise in medical communications and publication planning; value, informatics and evidence; patient and brand communications; consulting and commercialisation.

"The merger of Peloton and Open Health provides very strong strategic, geographic, therapeutic and management synergies," Rowley said.

"Both teams believe that as a combined entity we can provide a wider range of services to our current clients, as well as allowing for geographic expansion of core specialisms on both sides of the Atlantic and beyond."

Peloton’s Clark added: "We see strong similarities in our approaches to client service and account management, as well as in recruiting and retaining high quality, highly expert staff, which is ultimately the core differentiator for our clients. Our combined synergistic therapeutic and geographic footprint will benefit our customers, our employees, our partners and the communities that we serve."

Open was formed in 2011 as a joint venture with Chime Communications to create a multi-disciplinary health communications and market access group.

New-Jersey based Peloton is a portfolio investment of private equity firm Amulet Capital Partners. The business specialises in strategic publication planning and associated content development for medical education programmes.