Aduro wins 'six-figure' P&G healthcare brands retainer and Bauer Media work

Aduro has won a "six-figure retainer account" to handle comms for Procter & Gamble consumer healthcare brands Seven Seas and Haliborange. The agency has also picked up a brief to help Bauer Media UK drive subscriptions through an influencer programme.

Aduro Communications will work with the brands to deliver a fully-integrated output covering PR, digital asset creation and website services, and technical SEO management.

Seven Seas was established in 1935 and is one of the UK’s largest supplements and vitamins producers, with its flagship Cod Liver Oil product.

Aduro has been tasked with delivering creative thinking and strategic output under three key brand pillars: Natural (Cod Liver Oil), Joint Care and their beauty supplement Perfect7.

This will include building campaigns to drive reach and conversion for different target audiences.

Aduro will simultaneously work on a campaign for the UK’s leading children’s vitamin brand Haliborange.

This will include supporting their licence and partnership with Mr Men and Little Miss (who are also a client of Aduro’s), covering experiential and digital content creation. The brand will work with key brand ambassadors and influencers to cover back to school and January timeframes.

"We are delighted to have Aduro on board to support the marketing strategy and hard work of our internal team," Seven Seas marketing director Sarah Peel said.

"We feel confident they will deliver results against promises and were impressed with their data and insight led strategic thinking throughout the pitch process and their focus on strong evaluation as a business."

Aduro has also been brought in by Bauer – the publisher of heat, KISS, Grazia, Empire, Magic and more – to help it drive subscriptions.

Aduro has been working with the brand directing its strategic approach to influencer marketing ahead of Christmas. The agency will be leading Bauer Media’s influencer engagement programme for key titles, including film buffs favourite, Empire magazine.

In October, Aduro added William's British conserves and Clarks maple syrup to its portfolio.