Report: Amazon close to hiring SKDKnickerbocker

The ecommerce company is in talks with the public affairs firm amid criticism of the HQ2 process.

Amazon is close to hiring public affairs firm SKDKnickerbocker to help it calm the waters before the opening of its campus in Long Island City, New York, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Unnamed sources told the newspaper that the Seattle-based online seller of almost everything is near a deal with firm to handle media relations, strategy, and other public outreach as it prepares to open the complex where some estimated 25,000 people will work.

Amazon picked two locations in November for its second headquarters: Long Island City in Queens, New York, and the Crystal City neighborhood in Arlington County, Virginia. Since its decision, New York state and city lawmakers have criticized the plan over the impact of the development and questioned the $3 billion incentive package given to the company.