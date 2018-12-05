PRWeek U.S. Awards 2019 Shortlist Revealed

The biggest night in PR is set for March 21 in New York.

Best in Arts, Entertainment, Sports, and Media

Anheuser-Busch InBev, Bud Light, and 3PM, Weber Shandwick in partnership with PMK-BNC: Philly Philly

Mattel and Weber Shandwick: The Color of Inclusion

Netflix and Zeno Group: Pro social: Changing the Conversation Around 13 Reasons Why

Treehouse and MSL: Treehouse: Dream Big

Wendy’s and Ketchum: We Beefin?

Best in Product Brand Development

Edgewell Personal Care and Edelman: The "Extra" Newcomer

Mattel Barbie and Weber Shandwick: True Representation

McDonald's and Golin: Big Mac 50th Anniversary

Procter & Gamble and MSL: Always Combats Period Poverty with Donation Program

Procter & Gamble and MSL: Charmin Restrooms

Best Consumer Launch

Bank of America and Burson Cohn & Wolfe: Friends Again

Heinz Mayonnaise and ICF Next: Mayochup

IHOP and DeVries Global: IHOB: The Day IHOP Flipped the Script

JetBlue and MullenLowe: JetBlue Satisfies Cross-Country Cravings With Pie in the Sky

Microsoft and Assembly: Making Gaming More Inclusive with the Xbox Adaptive Controller

Best in Integration

Bank of America and Burson Cohn & Wolfe: Friends Again

Evereve and Carmichael Lynch Relate: Reframing What It Means to Dress Like a Mom

Frito-Lay and Ketchum: Teach Me How to Curl

JetBlue and MullenLowe: JetBlue Satisfies Cross-Country Cravings with Pie in the Sky

Skittles and ICF Next: Exclusive The Rainbow

Best in Creative Excellence

Anheuser-Busch InBev, Bud Light, and 3PM, Weber Shandwick in partnership with PMK-BNC: Bud Light’s Browns Victory Fridge

Anheuser-Busch InBev, Budweiser, and 3PM, Weber Shandwick in partnership with PMK-BNC: Bud on Mars

Helzberg Diamonds and Carmichael Lynch Relate: Helzberg Diamonds Changes the Rules of Engagement

Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats and Edelman: Rice Krispies Treats Love Notes

Tinder and M Booth: Tinder #RepresentLove

Best Campaign on a Small Budget

AdvaMed and Adfero: Repealing Tax Through Patient Advocacy

Kit Kat and Ketchum: A Kit Kat Love Story

Natural Light/Anheuser-Busch and M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment: Natural Light Race Résumé

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews and Coyne PR: Red Robin Solves the Answer to #BurgerMath

Villa Italian Kitchen and BML Public Relations: Villa Italian Kitchen – Pumpkin Spice Pizza

Best in Healthcare

GSK Consumer Healthcare, Excedrin, and Weber Shandwick: Excedrin Works

Mucinex and DeVries Global: Mucinex #SuperSickMonday

National Safety Council and Ketchum: Prescribed to Death

Procter & Gamble and MSL: Always Combats Period Poverty with Donation Program

Procter & Gamble and MSL: Clearblue Connected

Best in Technology

Anheuser-Busch InBev, Budweiser, and 3PM, Weber Shandwick in partnership with PMK-BNC: Bud on Mars

General Motors/Cruise Automation and FleishmanHillard: Positioning General Motors as an AV Leader

South China Morning Post and IW Group: Reframing China Tech for the U.S. Market

Sproutel and Aflac: Turning a Brand Icon into Tech for Good

Tinder and M Booth: Tinder #RepresentLove

Best in B2B

Businessolver and Edelman: The Business Impact of Empathy

CloroxPro and Ketchum: Clorox Total 360 System: A Game Changer in Fighting Outbreaks

Little Rock Regional Chamber and Stone Ward: Love, Little Rock

Magisto and 104 West Partners: Magisto Finds the Pulse of B2B Video

Wilsonart and Padilla: Helping Designers See the Forests Behind the Woods

Best in Internal Communications

EBay: Payments Palooza

Elanco and FleishmanHillard: Founders – and Owners – Lead the New Company

Fannie Mae: We Are Home: Engaging Employees through a Transformational Workplace Move

Intel and WPP: Celebrating 50th Anniversary Milestone

NBCUniversal: Bring Your Parents to Work Day

Best in Community Relations

Allstate Foundation and MSL: Allstate Foundation Purple Purse 2018 Campaign: Overshare the Invisible

Banfield Pet Hospital and Coyne PR: Banfield Foundation Becomes the Calm Before the Storm: Including Pets in Your Family’s Disaster Planning

Justice League NYC, Global Strategy Group, and Hilltop Public Solutions: #FreeMeekMill: Building Support for Criminal Justice Reform in Philadelphia and Beyond

Pfizer and Ketchum: If Kids Could Cure

Walgreens and Team WPP Burson Cohn & Wolfe: Taking a Stand to End Prescription Drug Abuse

Best in Multicultural Marketing

Google and Jelena Group: Sé Genial en Internet

Pine-Sol and The Axis Agency: My Clean Moves Dances the House Clean

Toyota and Republica Havas: Juntos Somos Imparables

USA Swimming Foundation and Coyne PR: Creating the World’s Largest Kickboard as a Reminder from the USA Swimming Foundation that Every Child in America Should Learn to Swim

Visit Philadelphia: We Got You: Visit Philadelphia Launches Series to Reach Black Travelers

Best Global Effort

3M and Ketchum: The State of Science

Discover Puerto Rico and Ketchum: From "S.O.S" to "Bienvenidos": Puerto Rico Asks Media to #CoverTheProgress

McDonald's and Golin: Big Mac 50th Anniversary

McDonald's and WE Communications, in partnership with The Narrative Group: Global McDelivery Day 2.0 — The Busiest Delivery Thursday On Record

The North Face and United Entertainment Group: Move Mountains

Best in Corporate Branding

3M and Ketchum: The State of Science

Aflac and FleishmanHillard: A 60-Year-Old Promise Quacks to Life

General Motors and FleishmanHillard: A World of Zero Crashes, Zero Emissions, Zero Congestion

Toyota and Saatchi & Saatchi: Toyota's Start Your Impossible

Tyson Foods and MWWPR: Tyson Foods Hatches a New Image: From Commodity to Innovator

Best in Public Affairs

AdvaMed and Adfero: AdvaMed's Medical Device Tax Repeal Campaign

CTIA: Winning the Race to 5G

Justice League NYC, Global Strategy Group, and Hilltop Public Solutions: #FreeMeekMill: Building Support for Criminal Justice Reform in Philadelphia and Beyond

National Safety Council and Ketchum: Prescribed to Death

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy Alumni Association and Foundation and Edelman: In Wartime, In Peacetime, Every Time

Best in Financial Communications

Elanco Animal Health and FleishmanHIllard: Largest Pharma IPO of 2018 – Listing NewCo on NYSE

General Motors: Challenging Tradition for Business Results: How Jim Cain Reshaped GM's Sales Reporting Process

General Motors/Cruise Automation and FleishmanHillard: Positioning General Motors as an AV Leader

Target: Target's Turnaround

Tilray and C+C, Pomp & Circumstance, and Kekst CNC: Tilray Disrupts Wall Street with First U.S. Cannabis IPO

Best in a Crisis

Carnival and LDWWGroup: Caribbean is Open

Discover Puerto Rico and Ketchum: From "S.O.S" to "Bienvenidos": Puerto Rico Asks Media to #CoverTheProgress

Manitoba Harvest and Ketchum: Manitoba Harvest Influencer Incremental Program

McDonald's and Golin: The Szechuan Riots

Newell Brands and Edelman: #CrockPotIsInnocent



Best in Public Sector

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, and Porter Novelli: HPV Vaccination is Cancer Prevention

Citizens Clean Elections Commission and Riester: 18 in 2018 Citizens Clean Elections Commission: Voter Education Campaign

Covered California and Ogilvy: Covered California Fifth Open Enrollment: "Covered In Art"

Procter & Gamble and MSL: Always Combats Period Poverty with Donation Program

Best in Nonprofit

Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence and The Ad Council: End Family Fire

National Safety Council and Ketchum: Prescribed to Death

Naughty Bags and Cramer-Krasselt: Naughty Bags: Reinventing Condoms

Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation and RPA: Imaginary Friend Society

Sandy Hook Promise and Dini von Mueffling Communications: Sandy Hook Promise: Tomorrow's News

Best in Corporate Social Responsibility

Aflac and FleishmanHillard: A 60-Year-Old Promise Quacks to Life

Diageo and Taylor: Diageo’s "Decisions: Party’s Over" Binge Drinking Virtual Reality Experience

Dove Men+Care/Unilever and Edelman: Dove Men+Care Champions Paternity Leave for All Dads This Father’s Day

Luna Bar and Golin: Luna Bar Unleashes Power of Negotiation to Help Fight Gender Pay Gap

Michelin and Ketchum: Teens Prove Their #StreetTread

Best in Social Media

Newell Brands and Edelman: #CrockPotIsInnocent

Nike and C+C: Nike Young Athletes "Just Do It" Pep Talks

Red Stripe (Heineken USA) and Braya: Red Stripe to the Rescue

Tinder and M Booth: Tinder #RepresentLove

Wendy's and Ketchum: We Beefin?

Best in Influencer Impact

Gilead and Health Unlimited: MyHealthysexualStory: Breaking down barriers in HIV vulnerable communities

Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and Edelman: The New Sound of Cereal

National Peanut Board and Golin: Peanut Powered Parents

Nike and C+C: Nike Young Athletes "Just Do It" Pep Talks

Tourism Australia and Droga5: Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home

Best in Broadcast/Film/Video

HP and Edelman: All-American Family Portrait

HP and Edelman: Reinvent Togetherness

Jackson Hole Travel and Tourism Board and Exponent PR: A Call for Freedom Gives Voice to Tourists and Locals Alike

Kayak and Carmichael Lynch Relate: Kayak Helps U.S. Soccer Fans Find a New Fandom

Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation and Exponent PR: Shattering the "Bass Ceiling": Moving an Industry to Get Moms Hooked on Fishing

Best in Data Insight

Bernzomatic and Zeno Group: The Bernzomatic Blowtorch Takes on Weather Preparedness

Columbia Gas of Ohio and Fahlgren Mortine: Connecting the Dots for Energy Efficiency

Gillette Venus and Marina Maher Communications: Gillette Venus Influence Engine: A New Approach to Content

Michelin and Ketchum: Teens Prove Their #StreetTread

Nestlé/Lean Cuisine and Weber Shandwick: The ItAll Social Experiment

Best Promotional Event

Anheuser-Busch Inbev, Bud Light, and 3PM, Weber Shandwick in partnership with PMK-BNC: Bud Light’s Browns Victory Fridge

Arby's and Edelman: Arby’s (Permanent) Sandwiches for Life

Beautyrest and Hunter Public Relations: Beautyrest Be More Awake

Courtyard by Marriott and Catalyst: Courtyard Super Bowl Sleepover Contest

Land O'Lakes and Exponent PR: The Food Effect

Best Viral

Gerber and Edible: Every Baby is a Gerber Baby: Sparking a Global Dialogue on Inclusion

Hidden Valley Ranch and Current Marketing: Hidden Valley's Ranch Keg

IHOP and DeVries Global: IHOB: The Day IHOP Flipped the Script

Little Rock Regional Chamber and Stone Ward: Love, Little Rock

Red Stripe (Heineken USA) and Braya: Red Stripe to the Rescue

Best Content

Edgewell Personal Care and Edelman: The "Extra" Newcomer

GoGo squeeZ and Edible: Letting Kids Be Kids: The Importance of Purpose for Food Pouch Company GoGo squeeZ

Nestlé/Lean Cuisine and Weber Shandwick: The ItAll Social Experiment

Summer Infant and Adam Ritchie Brand Direction: The M.O.M. Squad

Wendy's and Ketchum: We Beefin?

Outstanding Young Professional

Trevor Carver, senior account executive, Method Communications

Laura Beth Ellis, manager, Clyde Group

Ally Glavas, director of account services and public affairs, Candor

Zach Hrubic, account executive, Coyne PR

Heather Yount, communications specialist, PCL Construction

Outstanding In-House Professional

Laura Anderson, VP and GM of global communications, Intel

Liza Burnett Fefferman, SVP, communications, MTV, VH1, and Logo TV

Megan Marshall, director of communications, RXBAR

Torod Neptune, VP and chief communications officer, Lenovo Group

Gina Sheibley, SVP, global PR and corporate communications, Salesforce

Outstanding Agency Professional

Caroline Dettman, chief creative officer, Golin

Gail Heimann, president, Weber Shandwick

Wendy Lund, CEO, GCI Health

Barri Rafferty, partner, president, and CEO, Ketchum

Melissa Waggener Zorkin, CEO, WE Communications

Jim Weiss, founder and CEO, W2O

Outstanding Marketer

Michelle Alves, SVP, CMO, Skinbetter

Craig Greiwe, SVP, digital, Rogers & Cowan

Brad Kreiger, global head of marketing and communications, Cushman & Wakefield

Outstanding Education Program

American University School of Communication

Baruch College/CUNY

Boston University College of Communication

DePaul University

Elon University

Outstanding In-House Team

Altice USA

CTIA

DraftKings

T-Mobile

USA Today Network | Gannett

Outstanding Boutique Agency

104 West Partners

Bospar

Carol Cone On Purpose

Mighty

SourceCode Communications

Outstanding Small Agency

Current Marketing

Day One Agency

EvolveMKD

J Public Relations

Precision Strategies



Outstanding Midsize Agency

Fahlgren Mortine

FP1 Strategies

M Booth

Praytell

Zeno Group

Outstanding Large Agency

Edelman

FleishmanHillard

W2O

WE Communications

Weber Shandwick

Outstanding Student

Communicator of the Year

PR Agency of the Year

PRWeek Campaign of the Year

Candidates are the winners of the campaign awards, to be announced at the Awards ceremony on March 21.