PRWeek U.S. Awards 2019 Shortlist Revealed

Best in Arts, Entertainment, Sports, and Media
Anheuser-Busch InBev, Bud Light, and 3PM, Weber Shandwick in partnership with PMK-BNC: Philly Philly
Mattel and Weber Shandwick: The Color of Inclusion
Netflix and Zeno Group: Pro social: Changing the Conversation Around 13 Reasons Why
Treehouse and MSL: Treehouse: Dream Big
Wendy’s and Ketchum: We Beefin?
Best in Product Brand Development
Edgewell Personal Care and Edelman: The "Extra" Newcomer
Mattel Barbie and Weber Shandwick: True Representation
McDonald's and Golin: Big Mac 50th Anniversary
Procter & Gamble and MSL: Always Combats Period Poverty with Donation Program
Procter & Gamble and MSL: Charmin Restrooms
Best Consumer Launch
Bank of America and Burson Cohn & Wolfe: Friends Again
Heinz Mayonnaise and ICF Next: Mayochup
IHOP and DeVries Global: IHOB: The Day IHOP Flipped the Script
JetBlue and MullenLowe: JetBlue Satisfies Cross-Country Cravings With Pie in the Sky
Microsoft and Assembly: Making Gaming More Inclusive with the Xbox Adaptive Controller
Best in Integration
Sponsored by KWT Global
Bank of America and Burson Cohn & Wolfe: Friends Again
Evereve and Carmichael Lynch Relate: Reframing What It Means to Dress Like a Mom
Frito-Lay and Ketchum: Teach Me How to Curl
JetBlue and MullenLowe: JetBlue Satisfies Cross-Country Cravings with Pie in the Sky
Skittles and ICF Next: Exclusive The Rainbow
Best in Creative Excellence
Anheuser-Busch InBev, Bud Light, and 3PM, Weber Shandwick in partnership with PMK-BNC: Bud Light’s Browns Victory Fridge
Anheuser-Busch InBev, Budweiser, and 3PM, Weber Shandwick in partnership with PMK-BNC: Bud on Mars
Helzberg Diamonds and Carmichael Lynch Relate: Helzberg Diamonds Changes the Rules of Engagement
Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats and Edelman: Rice Krispies Treats Love Notes
Tinder and M Booth: Tinder #RepresentLove
Best Campaign on a Small Budget
AdvaMed and Adfero: Repealing Tax Through Patient Advocacy
Kit Kat and Ketchum: A Kit Kat Love Story
Natural Light/Anheuser-Busch and M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment: Natural Light Race Résumé
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews and Coyne PR: Red Robin Solves the Answer to #BurgerMath
Villa Italian Kitchen and BML Public Relations: Villa Italian Kitchen – Pumpkin Spice Pizza
Best in Healthcare
GSK Consumer Healthcare, Excedrin, and Weber Shandwick: Excedrin Works
Mucinex and DeVries Global: Mucinex #SuperSickMonday
National Safety Council and Ketchum: Prescribed to Death
Procter & Gamble and MSL: Always Combats Period Poverty with Donation Program
Procter & Gamble and MSL: Clearblue Connected
Best in Technology
Anheuser-Busch InBev, Budweiser, and 3PM, Weber Shandwick in partnership with PMK-BNC: Bud on Mars
General Motors/Cruise Automation and FleishmanHillard: Positioning General Motors as an AV Leader
South China Morning Post and IW Group: Reframing China Tech for the U.S. Market
Sproutel and Aflac: Turning a Brand Icon into Tech for Good
Tinder and M Booth: Tinder #RepresentLove
Best in B2B
Businessolver and Edelman: The Business Impact of Empathy
CloroxPro and Ketchum: Clorox Total 360 System: A Game Changer in Fighting Outbreaks
Little Rock Regional Chamber and Stone Ward: Love, Little Rock
Magisto and 104 West Partners: Magisto Finds the Pulse of B2B Video
Wilsonart and Padilla: Helping Designers See the Forests Behind the Woods
Best in Internal Communications
EBay: Payments Palooza
Elanco and FleishmanHillard: Founders – and Owners – Lead the New Company
Fannie Mae: We Are Home: Engaging Employees through a Transformational Workplace Move
Intel and WPP: Celebrating 50th Anniversary Milestone
NBCUniversal: Bring Your Parents to Work Day
Best in Community Relations
Allstate Foundation and MSL: Allstate Foundation Purple Purse 2018 Campaign: Overshare the Invisible
Banfield Pet Hospital and Coyne PR: Banfield Foundation Becomes the Calm Before the Storm: Including Pets in Your Family’s Disaster Planning
Justice League NYC, Global Strategy Group, and Hilltop Public Solutions: #FreeMeekMill: Building Support for Criminal Justice Reform in Philadelphia and Beyond
Pfizer and Ketchum: If Kids Could Cure
Walgreens and Team WPP Burson Cohn & Wolfe: Taking a Stand to End Prescription Drug Abuse
Best in Multicultural Marketing
Google and Jelena Group: Sé Genial en Internet
Pine-Sol and The Axis Agency: My Clean Moves Dances the House Clean
Toyota and Republica Havas: Juntos Somos Imparables
USA Swimming Foundation and Coyne PR: Creating the World’s Largest Kickboard as a Reminder from the USA Swimming Foundation that Every Child in America Should Learn to Swim
Visit Philadelphia: We Got You: Visit Philadelphia Launches Series to Reach Black Travelers
Best Global Effort
Sponsored by YouGov America
3M and Ketchum: The State of Science
Discover Puerto Rico and Ketchum: From "S.O.S" to "Bienvenidos": Puerto Rico Asks Media to #CoverTheProgress
McDonald's and Golin: Big Mac 50th Anniversary
McDonald's and WE Communications, in partnership with The Narrative Group: Global McDelivery Day 2.0 — The Busiest Delivery Thursday On Record
The North Face and United Entertainment Group: Move Mountains
Best in Corporate Branding
3M and Ketchum: The State of Science
Aflac and FleishmanHillard: A 60-Year-Old Promise Quacks to Life
General Motors and FleishmanHillard: A World of Zero Crashes, Zero Emissions, Zero Congestion
Toyota and Saatchi & Saatchi: Toyota's Start Your Impossible
Tyson Foods and MWWPR: Tyson Foods Hatches a New Image: From Commodity to Innovator
Best in Public Affairs
AdvaMed and Adfero: AdvaMed's Medical Device Tax Repeal Campaign
CTIA: Winning the Race to 5G
Justice League NYC, Global Strategy Group, and Hilltop Public Solutions: #FreeMeekMill: Building Support for Criminal Justice Reform in Philadelphia and Beyond
National Safety Council and Ketchum: Prescribed to Death
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy Alumni Association and Foundation and Edelman: In Wartime, In Peacetime, Every Time
Best in Financial Communications
Elanco Animal Health and FleishmanHIllard: Largest Pharma IPO of 2018 – Listing NewCo on NYSE
General Motors: Challenging Tradition for Business Results: How Jim Cain Reshaped GM's Sales Reporting Process
General Motors/Cruise Automation and FleishmanHillard: Positioning General Motors as an AV Leader
Target: Target's Turnaround
Tilray and C+C, Pomp & Circumstance, and Kekst CNC: Tilray Disrupts Wall Street with First U.S. Cannabis IPO
Best in a Crisis
Carnival and LDWWGroup: Caribbean is Open
Discover Puerto Rico and Ketchum: From "S.O.S" to "Bienvenidos": Puerto Rico Asks Media to #CoverTheProgress
Manitoba Harvest and Ketchum: Manitoba Harvest Influencer Incremental Program
McDonald's and Golin: The Szechuan Riots
Newell Brands and Edelman: #CrockPotIsInnocent
Best in Public Sector
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, and Porter Novelli: HPV Vaccination is Cancer Prevention
Citizens Clean Elections Commission and Riester: 18 in 2018 Citizens Clean Elections Commission: Voter Education Campaign
Covered California and Ogilvy: Covered California Fifth Open Enrollment: "Covered In Art"
Procter & Gamble and MSL: Always Combats Period Poverty with Donation Program
Best in Nonprofit
Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence and The Ad Council: End Family Fire
National Safety Council and Ketchum: Prescribed to Death
Naughty Bags and Cramer-Krasselt: Naughty Bags: Reinventing Condoms
Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation and RPA: Imaginary Friend Society
Sandy Hook Promise and Dini von Mueffling Communications: Sandy Hook Promise: Tomorrow's News
Best in Corporate Social Responsibility
Aflac and FleishmanHillard: A 60-Year-Old Promise Quacks to Life
Diageo and Taylor: Diageo’s "Decisions: Party’s Over" Binge Drinking Virtual Reality Experience
Dove Men+Care/Unilever and Edelman: Dove Men+Care Champions Paternity Leave for All Dads This Father’s Day
Luna Bar and Golin: Luna Bar Unleashes Power of Negotiation to Help Fight Gender Pay Gap
Michelin and Ketchum: Teens Prove Their #StreetTread
Best in Social Media
Newell Brands and Edelman: #CrockPotIsInnocent
Nike and C+C: Nike Young Athletes "Just Do It" Pep Talks
Red Stripe (Heineken USA) and Braya: Red Stripe to the Rescue
Tinder and M Booth: Tinder #RepresentLove
Wendy's and Ketchum: We Beefin?
Best in Influencer Impact
Gilead and Health Unlimited: MyHealthysexualStory: Breaking down barriers in HIV vulnerable communities
Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and Edelman: The New Sound of Cereal
National Peanut Board and Golin: Peanut Powered Parents
Nike and C+C: Nike Young Athletes "Just Do It" Pep Talks
Tourism Australia and Droga5: Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home
Best in Broadcast/Film/Video
HP and Edelman: All-American Family Portrait
HP and Edelman: Reinvent Togetherness
Jackson Hole Travel and Tourism Board and Exponent PR: A Call for Freedom Gives Voice to Tourists and Locals Alike
Kayak and Carmichael Lynch Relate: Kayak Helps U.S. Soccer Fans Find a New Fandom
Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation and Exponent PR: Shattering the "Bass Ceiling": Moving an Industry to Get Moms Hooked on Fishing
Best in Data Insight
Bernzomatic and Zeno Group: The Bernzomatic Blowtorch Takes on Weather Preparedness
Columbia Gas of Ohio and Fahlgren Mortine: Connecting the Dots for Energy Efficiency
Gillette Venus and Marina Maher Communications: Gillette Venus Influence Engine: A New Approach to Content
Michelin and Ketchum: Teens Prove Their #StreetTread
Nestlé/Lean Cuisine and Weber Shandwick: The ItAll Social Experiment
Best Promotional Event
Anheuser-Busch Inbev, Bud Light, and 3PM, Weber Shandwick in partnership with PMK-BNC: Bud Light’s Browns Victory Fridge
Arby's and Edelman: Arby’s (Permanent) Sandwiches for Life
Beautyrest and Hunter Public Relations: Beautyrest Be More Awake
Courtyard by Marriott and Catalyst: Courtyard Super Bowl Sleepover Contest
Land O'Lakes and Exponent PR: The Food Effect
Best Viral
Gerber and Edible: Every Baby is a Gerber Baby: Sparking a Global Dialogue on Inclusion
Hidden Valley Ranch and Current Marketing: Hidden Valley's Ranch Keg
IHOP and DeVries Global: IHOB: The Day IHOP Flipped the Script
Little Rock Regional Chamber and Stone Ward: Love, Little Rock
Red Stripe (Heineken USA) and Braya: Red Stripe to the Rescue
Best Content
Edgewell Personal Care and Edelman: The "Extra" Newcomer
GoGo squeeZ and Edible: Letting Kids Be Kids: The Importance of Purpose for Food Pouch Company GoGo squeeZ
Nestlé/Lean Cuisine and Weber Shandwick: The ItAll Social Experiment
Summer Infant and Adam Ritchie Brand Direction: The M.O.M. Squad
Wendy's and Ketchum: We Beefin?
Outstanding Young Professional
Trevor Carver, senior account executive, Method Communications
Laura Beth Ellis, manager, Clyde Group
Ally Glavas, director of account services and public affairs, Candor
Zach Hrubic, account executive, Coyne PR
Heather Yount, communications specialist, PCL Construction
Outstanding In-House Professional
Sponsored by Zeno Group
Laura Anderson, VP and GM of global communications, Intel
Liza Burnett Fefferman, SVP, communications, MTV, VH1, and Logo TV
Megan Marshall, director of communications, RXBAR
Torod Neptune, VP and chief communications officer, Lenovo Group
Gina Sheibley, SVP, global PR and corporate communications, Salesforce
Outstanding Agency Professional
Caroline Dettman, chief creative officer, Golin
Gail Heimann, president, Weber Shandwick
Wendy Lund, CEO, GCI Health
Barri Rafferty, partner, president, and CEO, Ketchum
Melissa Waggener Zorkin, CEO, WE Communications
Jim Weiss, founder and CEO, W2O
Outstanding Marketer
Michelle Alves, SVP, CMO, Skinbetter
Craig Greiwe, SVP, digital, Rogers & Cowan
Brad Kreiger, global head of marketing and communications, Cushman & Wakefield
Outstanding Education Program
American University School of Communication
Baruch College/CUNY
Boston University College of Communication
DePaul University
Elon University
Outstanding In-House Team
Sponsored by Cision
Altice USA
CTIA
DraftKings
T-Mobile
USA Today Network | Gannett
Outstanding Boutique Agency
Sponsored by Aflac
104 West Partners
Bospar
Carol Cone On Purpose
Mighty
SourceCode Communications
Outstanding Small Agency
Current Marketing
Day One Agency
EvolveMKD
J Public Relations
Precision Strategies
Outstanding Midsize Agency
Fahlgren Mortine
FP1 Strategies
M Booth
Praytell
Zeno Group
Outstanding Large Agency
Edelman
FleishmanHillard
W2O
WE Communications
Weber Shandwick
Outstanding Student
Sponsored by IBM
Finalists in this category will be announced in January.
Communicator of the Year
Sponsored by Johnson & Johnson
In a category introduced in 2013 by PRWeek, the chair of judges and PRWeek’s editor-in-chief will select the outstanding communicator in the period covered by this year’s Awards. The individual could come from within or outside the PR industry.
PR Agency of the Year
Candidates are the respective winners of the Outstanding Boutique, Small, Midsize, and Large Agency awards. The winner will be announced at the Awards ceremony on March 21.
PRWeek Campaign of the Year
Sponsored by JetBlue
Candidates are the winners of the campaign awards, to be announced at the Awards ceremony on March 21.