Zippo celebrates trademark of signature 'click' with global campaign (and explores ASMR)

The iconic lighter brand has teamed up with Buzzfeed for an integrated global campaign welcoming the trademark of its unique 'click' sound and exploring ASMR.

Launched today (5 December), the content partnership with Buzzfeed includes videos exploring the growing ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) trend, using Zippo lighters and other objects.

Campaign research into ASMR surveyed more than 1,000 adults, revealing that nearly two thirds of adults interact with an object with their hands to relax, as a distraction, or for enjoyment. Around 70 per cent stated that familiar sounds, such as the Zippo 'click', instigate a positive emotional response.

The campaign also includes an earned media strategy, social media amplification, a limited-edition lighter range and influencer collaborations. Agency DeVries Global is leading campaign amplification and execution in eight markets including the UK, US, China, Germany, France and India.

Zippo's senior brand manager, global marketing, Lucas Johnson said: "We are immensely proud to trademark the iconic ‘click’ of the windproof lighter. While Zippo has released a vast array of designs over the past 86 years, the instantly recognizable Zippo ‘click’ sound has remained steadfast. It is recognised as an identifier for the brand the world over – our new research shows over three quarters of adults would instantly be able to place the sound."

Brant McLean, SVP brand strategy at BuzzFeed, said: "BuzzFeed is so happy to be a part of this campaign with Zippo. ASMR is something our audience has had an increased interest in in recent months and we couldn’t wait to play around with the sound in one of our signature videos."