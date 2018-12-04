Japan Consulate and Information Center signs Marathon Strategies

The comms firm will provide media research and counseling services for the publicity wing of Japan's consulate general.

NEW YORK: The Japan Information Center, the public relations arm of Japan’s New York consulate general, has signed Marathon Strategies to provide media services.

According to the agreement, which was effective in April and is set to expire next March, Marathon is being paid $10,000 per month plus expenses for the work, which includes media monitoring and issues management.

Marathon is also providing services including daily media monitoring and analysis; media research and strategic media counsel; proactive messaging recommendations and support; U.S. media and cultural insight reports; and key influencer and stakeholder mapping and outreach, according to a statement of work filed under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Individual deliverables include 10 media research requests a month, in-person briefings every two weeks, and one U.S. media and cultural report every two months.

The primary role of the Japan Information Center is "to promote the better understanding of Japan by providing information to the public and the media."

Marathon Strategies could not immediately be reached for comment.