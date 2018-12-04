Global comms SVP Stella Low to leave Dell

The technology company has not yet named a replacement.

ROUND ROCK, TX: Stella Low, SVP of global communications at Dell, has decided to leave the company at the end of this year.

She had been in the role since Dell merged with her prior employer, EMC, in 2016.

"I needed a break to spend some time with family, including my parents who live in Europe," Low said. "I’m ready for a new challenge. I loved my time at EMC and Dell, but as we lead into the holidays, it feels like a good time to take a break."

Low reported to Dell CMO Allison Dew, who said in an emailed statement that Low "leaves a direct and enduring positive mark on this company, from uniting and inspiring team members worldwide to powerful storytelling across our portfolio and corporate initiatives."

A Dell spokesperson said the company is assessing its needs and will make an announcement about its new comms leadership "at the appropriate time."

Prior to Dell’s acquisition of EMC, Low was the latter’s VP of global communications since 2013. Before that, she was EMEA marketing communications director for Unisys since 2007.

Dell reported a 15% increase in revenue in Q3 to $22.5 million, as well as a net loss attributable to Dell Technologies of $876 million, according to CNBC.