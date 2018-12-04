Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Tuesday morning

ICF launches ICF Next; YouTube is most downloaded iPhone app of 2018; Quora hack affects 100 million users; Tumblr's adult content ban not received well; Kanye West shamed by Broadway actor

ICF is launching a new marketing and comms agency called ICF Next, bringing together firms including Olson Engage, PulsePoint Group, and ICF Mostra. ICF Next launches in January and will be led by former IBM iX North American head John Armstrong, who was named EVP and group lead at ICF Olson in September.

YouTube tops the list of the most downloaded iPhone apps of 2018, followed by Instagram, Snapchat, Messenger, and Facebook, respectively. The most downloaded app last year was Snapchat-owned app Bitmoji, which dropped to sixth place on the list.

Another day, another data breach. On Monday night,question-and-answer website Quora’s CEO Adam D'Angelo said in a blog post that hackers gained access to the personal data of as many as 100 million users. Quora discovered on Friday that one of its systems had been hacked by "a malicious third party," D'Angelo wrote in the post.

How media outlets are covering Tumblr’s adult content ban: It could alienate users (CNN); Sex workers are concerned the ban will destroy their bottom line (The Daily Beast); This marks the beginning of the end for the Verizon-owned website (Business Insider)

A Broadway actor had to use Twitter to get Kanye West’s attention during Monday’s opening night performance of "The Cher Show." Jarrod Spector, who stars in the musical as Sonny Bono, tweeted at the rapper, "If you look up from your cell phone you’ll see we’re doing a show up here." West later apologized, via tweet, for his "lack of etiquette."